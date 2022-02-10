Beware of sunglasses with no protection

THE General Directorate of the Ministry of Health and Families recommends that residents purchase sunglasses in authorised establishments and avoid doing it from street vendor stalls that do not comply with the law.

In order to avoid eye injuries, it is essential to check that approved products are purchased. Therefore, it must be verified that the label of the sunglasses refers to the ISO 12312 standard and includes the CE marking. This symbol indicates that the glasses comply with the safety standards and legal requirements to be marketed in the European Union. Why not visit the Designer Optics website who offer a vast range of Versace sunglasses and eyeglasses at very competitive prices.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All sunglasses that are marketed must include in their mandatory labelling the following labels: Sunglasses Model Identification, manufacturer or supplier, maintenance and care instructions, indications of use restrictions and the type of filter used (polarized, photometric or gradient) and its category.

Category 0 sunglasses are designed for situations with very low sunlight. They are glasses for aesthetic use in interior or semi-covered spaces, on cloudy days or in low light. Category 1 indicates that they are suitable for low – light situations. These are ideal for use in light that is not very intense.

As for category 2, they are glasses prepared for low light situations. They are suitable for use on a sunny day or for sports such as running or cycling.

Category 3 sunglasses have high protection against glare, being designed for situations with strong light, such as use on the beach or in the mountains.

Finally, category 4 have very high protection against glare, being designed for situations with very strong light, which makes them recommended for high mountain sports such as skiing.