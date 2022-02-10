Benidorm’s SATE office is there to help foreign tourists when reporting a crime

BENIDORM mayor Toni Perez recently chaired a monitoring meeting of the town’s Foreign Tourist Assistance Service (SATE).

Perez, together with Benidorm’s Public Safety councillor, Policia Nacional and Policia Local police commissioners and members of the SATE staff, reviewed current operations and future plans.

The SATE office first opened in Plaza del Torrejo at the end of the Levante beach in 2016 but later moved to the more accessible Rincon de Loix, especially as the majority – but by no means all – of those using the service are British tourists staying in this district.

At the SATE office, which is a Ministry of the Exterior initiative, tourists who need the assistance of the police, are attended their own language by Policia Nacional officers and specialised personnel.

There are currently 23 SATE offices in Spain in tourist zones and cities throughout the country. Services include assistance in reporting a crime, cancelling credit cards or other official documents, contacting embassies or consulates and notifying of locating family members.