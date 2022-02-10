Automaker Renault backs moratorium on deep-sea mining

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, French automaker Renault SA ( RENA.PA ) has backed a moratorium on deep-sea mining, committing to exclude seabed metals from its supply chain.

The announcement is a blow to the French President Emmanuel Macron who believes deep seabed exploration is an investment priority for France, saying the industry provides access to “rare metals” as well as helping to better understand marine ecosystems. The French government is the top shareholder of Renault, holding 15.01%.

The fledgling deep-sea mining industry aims to extract battery metals like cobalt, nickel, and manganese from potato-sized nodules on the seabed, but this announcement will come as a blow to their plans. The Metals Company, GSR and UK Seabed Resources, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin’s ( LMT.N) UK-based arm hope to eventually sell seabed metals to carmakers.

A Renault spokesperson said its call for a moratorium was aligned with the government’s stance because France “plans to invest in seabed exploration in order to identify potential solutions for sustainable extraction.”

The industry has come under criticism from environmentalists who say that deep-sea mining could wipe out undiscovered species and could affect underwater eco-systems in ways we don’t yet know. Macron had stopped short of backing seabed mining.

Macron said in his speech: “I can already hear the debate coming, I am not talking about exploitation for the moment, I am talking about exploration.”

France holds an exploration contract, through the Institut Francais de Recherche pour l’Exploitation de la Mer (IFREMER), for an area of 75,000 square kilometres in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a vast stretch of seabed in the North Pacific rich in polymetallic nodules.

A deep-sea mining campaign website lists Renault’s as one of the companies that have backed the moratorium, including Google, Samsung SDI and BMW Group.

A spokesperson for Renault confirmed their details had been added on Tuesday, and the decision was taken as part of the carmaker’s sustainability strategy, with all the signatories to the moratorium committing to exclude such metals from their supply chains as well as to not finance any such efforts.

Signatories to the moratorium have called for a clear demonstration that the mining could be undertaken without endangering the environment before any takes place.

Jessica Battle, lead at the World Wildlife Foundation’s No Deep Seabed Mining initiative, said: “Governments should listen to these companies and agree on a moratorium to allow for independent science and invest in circular economy solutions to take the pressure off our ocean.”

The global pandemic has disrupted efforts by the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a United Nations body, to draw up regulations governing seabed mining in areas outside any national jurisdiction.

The announcement that Renault backs a moratorium on deep-sea mining will put further pressure on the organisation to complete the regulations sooner rather than later.

