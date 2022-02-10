Andalucia abandons use of masks during school breaks and PE classes

By
Chris King
-
0
Andalucia abandons use of masks during school breaks and PE classes
Andalucia abandons use of masks during school breaks and PE classes. image: pixabay

The mandatory use of masks during school breaks and PE classes is to be abandoned in Andalucia

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families has confirmed this Thursday, February 10, that the mandatory use of masks during breaks and physical education classes in educational centres will be eliminated, starting this Friday, February 11.

Mr Aguirre passed this information to the media during his visit for the inauguration of the new connection gateway between the Women’s Hospital and the Rehabilitation and Traumatology Hospital of the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Our measure is that we do not want restrictions. Neither in this, nor in sporting events. We want children to be able to be without a mask, but calling for responsibility”, he said.

After this, he indicated that the elimination of masks in breaks is also applied in physical education classes, because “they are also usually outside”, although if the teaching is indoors, “there will have to be more sanitary and hygienic measures”.

Finally, he concluded that in Andalucia “there are no restrictions in the open air” except for massive or sporting events. He assured that the intention of the Board is “not to want restrictions”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here