Andalucia abandons use of masks during school breaks and PE classes

The mandatory use of masks during school breaks and PE classes is to be abandoned in Andalucia

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families has confirmed this Thursday, February 10, that the mandatory use of masks during breaks and physical education classes in educational centres will be eliminated, starting this Friday, February 11.

Mr Aguirre passed this information to the media during his visit for the inauguration of the new connection gateway between the Women’s Hospital and the Rehabilitation and Traumatology Hospital of the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla.

“Our measure is that we do not want restrictions. Neither in this, nor in sporting events. We want children to be able to be without a mask, but calling for responsibility”, he said.

After this, he indicated that the elimination of masks in breaks is also applied in physical education classes, because “they are also usually outside”, although if the teaching is indoors, “there will have to be more sanitary and hygienic measures”.

Finally, he concluded that in Andalucia “there are no restrictions in the open air” except for massive or sporting events. He assured that the intention of the Board is “not to want restrictions”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

