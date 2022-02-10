An afternoon of board games in English

L’Alfàs del Pi is launching a free monthly board games afternoon in English, with everyone welcome to join.

L’Alfàs del Pi is launching a free monthly board games afternoon in English beginning on Wednesday, February 23, at 4:30pm.

The board games afternoon will be held at the Pensioners’ Home (Hogar del Pensionista) on Carrer Exercits Espanyols, with an aim of promoting socialisation through leisure and entertainment in a town where people of almost one hundred different nationalities reside.

There is no age limit to take part in the games and brain teasers, however, they are aimed at adults. The events are aimed at English speakers but are also beneficial for other nationalities to practise the language.

Those wishing to attend must book in advance by calling 629 816 19.

The Councillor for Residents in L’Alfàs, Martine Mertens, said of the new event: “We are a multicultural municipality and we see these board game workshops as a fun and different way to broaden our circle of friendships, and also to strengthen links between the different groups living in our town.”

