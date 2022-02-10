All four of Villajoyosa’s lawcourts will soon be under the same roof

THE four lawcourts dealing with cases in the Villajoyosa legal district will soon be housed in the same building.

Currently located in different parts of the town, they are due to relocate to La Vila’s former health centre which has received a Generalitat-funded €2.23 million makeover.

Regional president, Ximo Puig, accompanied by Gabriela Bravo who heads the Generalitat’s Justice department, recently inspected the rehabilitated building.

Villajoyosa’s legal district, with a total population of 69,000, is Alicante province’s largest and, as well as La Vila itself, handles case in 13 other Marina Baja municipalities apart from Benidorm, Finestrat, Altea and Alfaz.

Speaking to the media in Villajoyosa, Bravo admitted court employees had been working in lamentable conditions: “Now they can finally carry out their jobs and attend to the public in suitable surroundings.”