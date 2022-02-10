All four of Villajoyosa’s lawcourts will soon be under the same roof

By
Linda Hall
-
0
All four of Villajoyosa's lawcourts will soon be under the same roof
IMPROVED CONDITIONS: Gabriela Bravo during her tour of Villajoyosa’s new court house Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

THE four lawcourts dealing with cases in the Villajoyosa legal district will soon be housed in the same building.

Currently located in different parts of the town, they are due to relocate to La Vila’s former health centre which has received a Generalitat-funded €2.23 million makeover.

Regional president, Ximo Puig, accompanied by Gabriela Bravo who heads the Generalitat’s Justice department, recently inspected the rehabilitated building.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Villajoyosa’s legal district, with a total population of 69,000, is Alicante province’s largest and, as well as La Vila itself, handles case in 13 other Marina Baja municipalities apart from Benidorm, Finestrat, Altea and Alfaz.

Speaking to the media in Villajoyosa, Bravo admitted court employees had been working in lamentable conditions: “Now they can finally carry out their jobs and attend to the public in suitable surroundings.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here