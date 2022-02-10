Alicante province’s mixed reception for easing facemask regulations

MANY masks were still in evidence on February 10 although they were no longer required on Spain’s streets.

In Alicante city, the Spanish-language media calculated that up to 70 per cent of the public were still using masks on that first morning. Many were elderly, like Paqui Samper, who was sitting alone on a park bench.

“The virus hasn’t gone yet and I’m elderly,” she told the provincial daily, Informacion. “I feel much safer wearing a mask even though it gets me down a bit.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Elsewhere, Valle Martin revealed that she would continue wearing a mask in the street. “I don’t trust this government and I think it’s all to do with economic and political motives, so I’ll go on wearing a mask because I think it’s necessary. The pandemia has not ended,” Valle maintained.

Nevertheless, there were those who were happy to dispense with the masks that have been mandatory outdoors for the past two months.

They included Rafael Lillo who said he was relieved that restrictions were being eased: “I really wanted to see an end to the masks. Wearing one, especially outside, is absurd,” he declared.