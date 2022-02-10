Alarming spike in COVID cases in Malaga coincides with first day without masks outdoors

Malaga has seen an alarming spike in COVID cases on the very day on which masks have become no longer mandatory outdoors.

The number of daily Covid-19 infections has suddenly risen on the very day on which masks have stopped being mandatory outdoors, as the province of Malaga once again has more than a thousand cases.

The disproportionate increase has raised the incidence in the province by 25 points to 526.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Similarly, the incidence in the capital has increased 30 points since the previous day, bringing the current rate to 550.6 cases.

The rise can be seen in all districts of the province, which have also experienced an increase over the last few hours. In descending order: Axarquía (1,100.1 cases); La Vega (608.1 cases); Serranía (607.7 cases); Malaga district (548.3 cases); Valle del Guadalhorce (433.9 cases) and Costa del Sol (327.2 cases).

Daily hospitalisations are also increasing. Today, February 10, Malaga has reported 30 new admissions to the COVID wards of the province’s hospitals, one of which was to the ICU.

The only indicator that has decreased today is the number of deaths, with four deaths due to COVID. The total since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,221 deaths.

Andalucia has also seen a considerable increase in the number of positive cases over the last few hours, with 9,626 infections and 37 deaths. Likewise, the incidence rate has risen by 25.2 points and has once again surpassed the 600-case mark. The rate is now 618.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The number of hospitalisations decreased in comparison to the previous day, with 163 new admissions, five of which were to the ICU.

