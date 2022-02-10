A trusty favourite: The power of Vaseline

Since its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough back in 1870 to its current boom in popularity, Vaseline is a product that takes care of our skin perfectly – there’s a reason why old-school products never go out of style!

Dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology, Joshua Zeichner, said of the wonder product: “It can be used from your nose to your toes, and it’s particularly useful for areas like the elbows, knees or feet. It can even be applied around the eye area or cuticles.”

Some favourite uses for Vaseline

An overnight treatment for dry hands and nails

Some people swear by applying a generous amount of Vaseline on their hands, putting gloves on, and then leaving it to sink in overnight. If you can’t keep gloves on overnight, a few hours will do a good job.

Skin discolouration

Specifically on ethnic skin, Vaseline can work in a similar way to bio-oil and prevent discolouration (post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation) after cuts, scrapes and pimples. Wash those areas with a gentle soap and then apply Vaseline to help the area heal and help to avoid skin discolouration.

Beauty uses

We all know Vaseline helps with dry lips and can be used as a lipgloss, but it can also be used to groom brows, for eyelash growth and can even be used under eyeshadow or highlighter to help it stay on longer.

All-round skin saviour

Vaseline can help a wide variety of skin ailments for all ages, such as preventing chafing, soothing cracked skin, treating nappy rash and helping to heal scrapes. It can be used on all areas of the body from cracked elbows to the delicate skin on our face, selling in moisture – did you know Vaseline is also is non-comedogenic, which means it doesn’t clog pores?

Applying Vaseline onto damp skin also really helps seal in the moisture!

