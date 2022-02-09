Petition for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted over animal cruelty has reached more than 100,000 signatures.

A petition for West Ham’s Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted over animal cruelty has reached more than 100,000 signatures.

The £29 million (€34.5 million) defender was shown in the shocking footage kicking his pet cat and also slapping its face as the terrified animal tries to escape from him after being drop-kicked across the kitchen.

A legal complaint has been filed against the 27-year-old in Paris, where there is widespread shock at a video showing the West Ham player attacking his pet at his Essex home.

Since the video emerged, a spokesperson for Essex police said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an incident involving a cat which members of our communities may find distressing”.

Adding: “We have recently been made aware that this incident may have taken place in Essex, and we are liaising with the RSPCA and urgent enquiries are ongoing.”

Zouma, who could face up to four years in prison in France under the country’s laws, was actually selected for West Ham’s Premier League game against Watford on Tuesday, February 8 – a decision which has received heavy criticism.

The Hammers manager, David Moyes, defended the decision following the game, stating: “I’m really disappointed, and the club have taken all the action they can do at the moment behind the scenes. My job is to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that.

“I’m a big animal lover and it’s something that will have affected a lot of people.

“I was completely disappointed with what I saw and what I was told, but my job was to try and find a way to get a win for West Ham. Some people will be disappointed and I understand that.

“I’m someone who cares a lot about my dogs and my horses. The club are dealing with it as you well know.

“I’ve already spoken to him and we’ll move on as much as we can. We understand it’s not something everybody is pleased about. It’s a really poor situation.

“Was it the wrong call? My feeling was Kurt’s apologised. I understand lots of people won’t just accept that. But I had to do my job then, and that was to pick the best team I could.

“He’s obviously really disappointed and we’ve all felt it through the team and through the club. We are all of the same feeling it was completely out of order from Kurt and we didn’t expect that.

“I always felt I had to try and separate them and let the club do their side and I’ll do my side which is the football side. I think you are talking to one of the most disciplinary managers there is.

“It’s something which we are all really disappointed with and the club are dealing with it. Kurt is in our first XI so my decision was to play him.”

Before the game, the former Chelsea player apologised for the incident.

“I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret,” the Frenchman said.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

West Ham United released a statement after the video emerged: “West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

The French international’s brother, who filmed the distressing scenes, released a statement through the official website of his current club, Dagenham & Redbridge.

23-year-old Yoan Zouma said: “I deeply regret my involvement in the video that has been widely circulated and unreservedly apologise, not only for my actions, but for the upset and distress this will have caused to so many people.”

“I am now taking time to reflect on what I have done but wish to assure everyone that this was an isolated incident and not something that I am proud of,” he concluded.

