Suspected Vietnamese people smuggler arrested in Liverpool.

A man, suspected of being a high-ranking people smuggler part of a Vietnamese people smuggling network, has been arrested in Liverpool by the National Crime Agency.

32-year-old Mai Van Nguyen, of Holloway Circus, Birmingham, was detained in an operation in the Woolton area of Liverpool on the morning of Tuesday, February 8.

After being questioned by NCA investigators he was charged with the offences of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering and is now due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court today (February 9).

The arrest is the latest phase of an investigation into the smuggling of mainly Vietnamese migrants into the UK in the backs of lorries in August, September and October 2020.

The investigation has already seen a number of others arrested and two men charged.

Ho Sy Quoc, aged 22, of Handsworth, Birmingham, was arrested in September 2021. He is due to stand trial at the city’s Crown Court on February 28.

Meanwhile, a Bolton taxi driver accused of working with the same network has also been charged with people smuggling offences.

32-year-old Karzan Mohammed, of Brandwood Street, Daubhill, will appear before Wigan Magistrates on February 9 charged with conspiring to assist unlawful immigration. He was arrested by NCA officers in September last year, and was charged when he answered bail last month.

NCA Branch Operations Manager Paul Boniface said: “This is the latest phase of an ongoing investigation into the activities of a significant smuggling network, bringing people illegally into the UK and then laundering the profits.

“These groups treat people as a commodity to be profited from and are quite happy to put lives at risk. We are determined to do all we can to stop them.”

