Urgent warning over fatal Covid complication that strikes months later. Experts are warning that people could still be at risk months after having beaten Covid.

The latest research shows that Covid survivors have a 63 per cent greater chance of having a heart attack. This risk does not depend on any pre-existing conditions or a person’s age.

The research has been published in Nature Medicine. It highlights the importance of getting vaccinated in a bid to not catch Covid. The research was carried out by scientists at Washington University in St Louis in the United States. The study followed participants in their first year after catching Covid.

The experts revealed that people who were not vaccinated and caught COVID had an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Due to the timing of the study, the majority of people involved had not been able to be vaccinated. The study involved 150,000 Covid-positive people.

People who had previously had COVID were more likely to be hit with conditions such as coronary disease, strokes and heart failure. The increased risks also showed up in people who had only had mild COVID.

According to The Sun, the study revealed: “The risk of heart attack increased by 63 per cent after Covid, and the risk of suffering from coronary artery disease or a stroke, was higher at 72 per cent and 52 per cent.”

Experts have warned the government to expect a “rise in the burden of cardiovascular diseases. Because of the chronic nature of these conditions, they will likely have long-lasting consequences for patients and health systems and also have broad implications on economic productivity and life expectancy.”

The University of East Anglia’s Professor Paul Hunt commented that the risks will fall in time.

He told The Telegraph: “It’s a bit like smoking. When you’re smoking you have a certain increased risk, but it falls the year after you stop – and if you survive the year you have even less risk… we don’t know from this study how long the increased risk of heart disease lasts.”

