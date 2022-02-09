Body Found: Teen who never came home

Update: Cheshire police have discovered a body that is believed to be that of missing Imogen Tothill.

A police spokesman said: “Officers searching for a missing teenage girl from Holmes Chapel have sadly found a body.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be that of missing teenager Imogen Tothill.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Her death is not believed to be suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Imogen’s family at this difficult time.”

17-year-old Imogen Tothill went missing from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire on Tuesday, February 8. She has long blonde hair and is around 5’ 8” tall.

Anyone with any information has been encouraged to contact the police quoting incident number IML 1196954. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.

Commenting on the disappearance Inspector Mike Crimes previously stated: “Officers have been searching for Imogen throughout the night, so far to no avail.

“This is totally out of character for her and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I urge anyone in or around the Holmes Chapel area who thinks that they may have seen Imogen since she went missing to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or CCTV or dashcam footage of her since she disappeared.”

Inspector Crimes added: “I would also appeal directly to Imogen to contact us to let us know you are safe and well.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.