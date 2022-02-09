UK families avoid Spain over jab rules

A report by the BBC suggests that many UK families will avoid Spain during the upcoming school half-term over the current jab rules that requires everyone over the age of 12 to be double jabbed.

According to the report hoteliers have called on the government to relax restrictions saying that the requirement is costing them millions of euros in lost trade, with TUI Europe’s largest tour operator saying Mexico and Turkey are proving popular alternatives.

Travel agents are having a job keeping up with the changes in travel rules around the world with some 80 holiday destinations thought to still require travellers from the UK to take a pre-departure PCR test before entering.

Hazel Bryant from Travel with Kitts, an independent agency in Hertfordshire, told the BBC the Omicron variant meant a lot of people re-arranged Christmas trips for half-term instead.

Usually the Canary Islands prove popular in February with families seeking good weather without too long a flight. However, Hazel says that because the Canaries and mainland Spain require British children over the age of 12 to be double-jabbed, half the families she is dealing with have changed their plans.

“The reasons are, they’re not double vaccinated or because they’ve had Covid in the last six weeks, which means they haven’t gone for their second jab. Spain will not allow them in”.

She said many affected families were switching destinations or postponing break plans until Easter.

“It is paramount to plan early, because so many people have moved holidays a year or even two years, so it will be busy and full.”

Tourism businesses in the Canary Islands say they have lost a significant number of bookings at what is usually a crucial time of year, with Jorge Marichal, President of the Tenerife Hoteliers Association calling on the Spanish government to change its rules so that more British families can come.

He said: “The loss could be nearly 400 million euros in the Canary Islands. That’s only talking about the hotels, If we take into account the restaurant economy [too] it is a huge impact.

“For us the British market is the biggest one. We have more than 2.5 million British citizens coming to Tenerife every normal year. For us this part of the year is one of the most important. All these profits will be lost.”

Tour operator TUI said recent rule changes were “a huge leap forwards in getting travel back to normal”.

“We’re already seeing a trend of ‘test-free holidays’ for customers who are fully vaccinated, as people look to go abroad with ease and without the added expense of testing.”

The firm said bookings for February half-term and Easter holidays are comparable to 2019, with Mexico, Dominican Republic, Cape Verde and the Canaries the most popular destinations.

Spain has been cautious in relaxing the rules implemented due to the pandemic and rightly so, however the news that UK familieswant to avoid Spain over jab rules may prompt a rethink as the cost may outweigh the risk.

