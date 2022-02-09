Spanish actress Alicia Hermida dies

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Spanish actress Alicia Hermida dies
Credit: Twitter

Spanish actress Alicia Hermida dies aged 89.

Alicia Hermida passed away at the nursing home that she was living at in Madrid’s Villanueva de la Cañada with her husband, according to the management association of AISGE actors and dancers.

The Madrid actress was best known for playing Valentina Rojas in the TVE series Cuéntame qué pasa.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

She will be dearly missed and many people have paid tribute.

Cuéntame cómo pasó took to Twitter and said: “Our Valentina who made us enjoy, laugh, fall in love, dream and remember that, at any age, at any time, that life was worth living.”

AISGE announced the sad news and said: “The Madrid actress #AliciaHermida, teacher and pioneer of theatre in Spain and member no. 1,619 of AISGE, died this morning in a retirement home in Villanueva de la Cañada at the age of 89.


“She lived there with her husband, the actor Jaime Losada, also an actor.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here