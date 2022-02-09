Spanish actress Alicia Hermida dies aged 89.

Alicia Hermida passed away at the nursing home that she was living at in Madrid’s Villanueva de la Cañada with her husband, according to the management association of AISGE actors and dancers.

The Madrid actress was best known for playing Valentina Rojas in the TVE series Cuéntame qué pasa.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She will be dearly missed and many people have paid tribute.

Cuéntame cómo pasó took to Twitter and said: “Our Valentina who made us enjoy, laugh, fall in love, dream and remember that, at any age, at any time, that life was worth living.”

AISGE announced the sad news and said: “The Madrid actress #AliciaHermida, teacher and pioneer of theatre in Spain and member no. 1,619 of AISGE, died this morning in a retirement home in Villanueva de la Cañada at the age of 89.

“She lived there with her husband, the actor Jaime Losada, also an actor.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.