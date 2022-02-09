Snow Warning: Britain braced for 10cm in two-day flurry

Snow Warning: Britain braced for 10cm in a two-day flurry. The Met Office has issued a snow warning and warned travellers to expect longer journey times.

Britain has been told to expect 10 centimetres of snow in a two-day flurry. Icy chaos has been predicted.

Forecasters from the Met Office have warned residents that: “some roads and railways are likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times by car as well as by bus and train services”.

They also said that drivers should expect icy patches on untreated roads. Cyclists and anyone walking has also been warned to beware of ice on cycle paths and pavements.

The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to quite low levels on Wednesday evening and night.

“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above 200 metres elevation, with perhaps around 10 cm on some of the highest routes above 400 metres.

“At lower levels some slight slushy falls are possible, as well as a risk of icy surfaces, before the snow becomes more confined to high ground during Thursday morning.”

