Shock as missing woman’s body discovered hidden in Spain’s Murcia.

The 17-year-old girl had been reported missing by her family. The young woman had only been missing for 24 hours before her body was discovered on Wednesday, February 8. The body was discovered in the storage room of a house in Murcia’s Totana.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by the police. He is the alleged perpetrator of the murder.

Sources from the Guardia Civil have confirmed that the death of the young woman is being investigated as a case of gender violence. No gender violence complaints had been received previously though.

The young woman had been reported missing by her family on Tuesday. The body was discovered at the young man’s home in a storage room. The shocking discovery was made at about 3am on Wednesday morning.

The authorities removed the body from the property before 8am. The investigation into the shocking death is ongoing.

No further details are known at this time.

