Richard Madeley takes swipe at wife Judy

Richard Madeley takes a swipe at wife Judy over Anne Marie’s BRIT Awards fall.

ITV Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley took a swipe at his wife Judy on the morning show. He had been discussing the Brit Awards with Susanna Reid. During the Brit Awards 2022, Anne Marie managed to fall on stage.

Discussing Anne Marie’s fall Richard commented: “At least she didn’t show her bra.”

Susanna commented: “For all the younger viewers, can you explain?”

Richard enlightened the audience and shared details of Judy’s bra malfunction at a previous awards ceremony. He commented: “Before we went to the awards, Judy said ‘I haven’t brought my matching bra. Oh well, no one is going to know'”

“We won the award and went on stage but the clasp on her top popped open.”

Susanna was worried that Judy would be bothered about Richard bringing the bra incident up again. She asked: “Do you think Judy is going to mind you bringing this back up on national television?”

Richard quickly replied: “She’s written about it loads of times. She’s over it now.”

He went on to add: “John Leslie came running up and closed her dress up.”

