Passengers at UK Airport ‘detained’ for 90 minutes after landing from Tenerife.

Jet2 passengers heading into East Midlands Airport on a flight from Tenerife were angry after they were left in the dark over a near 90-minute delay. The flight had landed at East Midlands Airport on Saturday, February 5.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live one passenger revealed: “In essence, we left the aircraft about 7pm and were loaded into the usual transit buses but remained in there for about 30mins with no explanation as to why.

“We were then told that for public health reasons, we were not being allowed to leave and instead were taken to a large hangar/hall at the far end of the airport.

“Many people were getting very irate and it became very volatile so the police were called to calm things down.”

The passenger went on to add: “After a further 30 mins, we were loaded back onto the buses and finally allowed to pass through passport control .

“There was little information given as to why we had been detained but we finally left the airport almost 90 mins after leaving the plane. And it was raining!

“I felt sorry for the junior staff trying to manage an increasingly volatile situation but the way it was handled by the airport and Jet2 left a lot to be desired.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands airport explained to Derbyshire Live that the delay had been caused by a suspected health emergency.

The spokesperson said: “Following a suspected health incident on board an inbound passenger aircraft at the weekend, a welfare reception centre was set up to hold passengers in accordance with Public Health England requirements.

“Following a doctor’s assessment, passengers were given the all clear to proceed with their onward journey.”

