Steven Spielberg sets a new Oscars record with his latest nomination for Best Director



A new Oscars record has been set by the legendary Hollywood film director Steven Spielberg. After being nominated again this Tuesday, February 8, for Best Director in this year’s 94th annual Academy Awards, he becomes the first director to be nominated in six different decades, quite an achievement.

Spielberg’s nomination with his adaptation of the classic 1961 musical ‘West Side Story‘, has moved him one ahead of another heavyweight director, Martin Scorsese. Both had nominations in five decades.

His first shot at an Oscar came with the iconic sci-fi film, ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’, in 1978. In 1982, he followed with another nomination for ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, and again in 1983 for ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An Oscar finally arrived in Spielberg’s hands with the 1994 masterpiece that was ‘Schindler’s List‘. He achieved a second statue for ‘Saving Private Ryan‘ in 1999.

His version of ‘West Side Story’ has also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Production Design, Achievement in Sound, Cinematography, and Costume Design.

Speaking with ABC News, Spielberg previously told them, “West Side Story is for all the generations, one, you know, two generations at a time. And I just felt that – that most people who go to see this movie will not have seen West Side Story in a theatre”. Adding, “This is a story I really believe is worth bringing back to the current generations”.

Ahead of the ceremony on March 27, this year’s nominations across 23 categories were announced in an early morning virtual from Los Angeles, by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. ‘The Power Of The Dog’, and ‘Dune’ earned the most nods, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.