BREAKING: Chaos as Movistar customers cannot make or receive calls

Users of mobile network Movistar have been unable to receive or make calls since 11 this morning, with the issues still ongoing.

The incident has affected thousands of users of Movistar’s 4G network across Spain, which has especially affected corporate subscribers.

The incidents have been detected on websites such as Downdetector, which have registered the cities with the most problems following an avalanche of complaints since 11 in the morning.

Users try to make calls, but when the person picks up the phone, their voice is not heard. Repeated calls to previously dialled phones have also reportedly taken place, however, neither end is able to communicate.

The data service is currently still working and apps such as WhatsApp or Gmail can still be accessed.

