Mountain rescue: Hiker rescued after being trapped for two days in India.

A hiker has been rescued after being trapped in a gorge for two days in India’s Malampuzha Mountains.

The man had been hiking with his friends when he fell and got trapped between two rocks. The hiking party had to call for immediate assistance.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Indian Army’s Southern Command rushed into action and set up a rescue operation. The operation began at night as officers tried to access the hole where the man had become trapped. They tried from various points.

Some followers of the rescue operation were reminded of the film “127 hours.” The film details how hiker Aron Ralston spent five days trapped in a Utah canyon fighting for his life.

The Indian Army’s Southern Command took to Twitter to publish the success of the operation. One follower commented: “You prove time and again that you value the life of every citizen of India more than your own life. You are the pride of India.”

The Southern command posted photos of the impressive rescue and commented: “#OP_Palakkad Teams of #Indian Army #SouthernCommand have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains, Palakkad #Kerala.

“Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress.

#WeCare”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.