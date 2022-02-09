Royal Decree outlines few exceptions to now-scrapped rule for mandatory use of masks outdoors

Royal Decree outlines a few exceptions to the now-scrapped rule for mandatory use of masks outdoors in Spain.

THE Royal Decree published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) outlines a few exceptions to the now-scrapped rule for the mandatory use of masks outdoors in Spain.

As we reported on Friday, February 4, Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias announced that the government had made a U-turn on the rule for the mandatory use of masks outdoors and the measure would be stopped on Thursday, February 10 after going through the usual processes.

Today (February 9) as part of that process, the BOE was updated with the royal decree, which has noted a few exceptions to the rule.

As an exception, the use of masks outdoors will continue to be mandatory:

At large outdoor events, where attendees are standing

In large outdoor events, where attendees are seated and not maintaining at least 1.5 m of distance between non-cohabitants

Similarly, its use is recommended in crowds

These exceptions will no doubt please the likes of Andalucian president Juanma Moreno and Valencian Community president Ximo Puig, who were both less than convinced about the Spanish government’s sudden U-turn on the rule.

Speaking on February 7, Moreno said that although Andalucia will be respectful of the Government’s decision and abide by it, “we still ask our residents to be prudent because sadly the pandemic is still among us.”

Moreno said about the U-turn: “In a week, the Government has decided to make masks mandatory and has then decided to scrap it,” the Andalucian president said.

“In these decisions, autonomous communities have been mere extras,” he said.

Ximo Puig said that both the Regional Ministry of Health and town councils will get together over the next few days to establish general recommendations on the use of masks in public spaces during the upcoming “Las Fallas” and “La Magdalena” festivities.

When asked about the end of the obligatory use of masks in open spaces, Puig said on February 8 that “the absence of mandatory mask use outdoors does not mean that it is obligatory not to wear them” and in fact, he added, “there are many moments in the open air when it is convenient to wear them because if there is an interaction in close proximity it is very difficult to avoid passing on any contagion”.

