Mallorca’s busy Plaza de España to get total revamp

The green light has been given for the comprehensive remodelling of one of the busiest spots in Palma – the Plaza de España.

Three million euros will be allocated for the remodelling of the Plaza de España, in works that will last for 16 months and will include the entire pavement being replaced by concrete and fibre tiles which are more robust.

The Governing Board of Palma City Council approved this reform today, February 9.

The mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, the deputy mayor for Infrastructure and Accessibility Angelica Pastor, the head of the Infrastructure department Urbano Sanchez and the engineer of the project Francesc Caldes, presented the details of the project.

The mayor said that with the revamp “We respond and solve historical problems with a project that will allow us to act in the entire square and improve the nerve centre of Palma.”

The work will begin with the renovation of the pipes in Calle Caputxins, Calle Bastio d’en Sanoguera and Calle Bisbe Perello, aiming to minimise inconvenience for both shops and restaurants in the area and for pedestrians.

The project plans to carry out the renovation of all the tiles, the repair of the fountain that surrounds the Rei en Jaume statue, the separation of the rainwater and a new network of drinking water and sewage, the renovation of all the benches and the maintenance of the bike lane.

