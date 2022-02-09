Liverpool could lose Sadio Mane to Spain this summer.

LIVERPOOL could lose star forward Sadio Mane this summer with Spain believed to be his preferred destination – as Real Madrid and Barcelona eagerly wait in the wings to battle for his sort-after signature.

The 29-year-old, fresh off his African Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph, has 18 months left on his contract and could well be looking for a new challenge after playing for the Reds since 2016. And if Real Madrid or Barcelona make an approach to sign Mane he could be on his way to Spain, report Goal.

Mane joined the Anfield club for a transfer fee of £34 million on a five-year contract. The transfer fee made him the most expensive African player in history at the time.

Since then he has scored 82 goals in 182 games for the club, a ratio which has proved his worth to Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield faithful.

However, this is not the first time the Senegalese star has been linked with a move the LaLiga, specifically Real Madrid, with then-manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wanting to sign him back in 2017 and again in 2019.

Mane has formed a lethal partnership at Liverpool with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who lost out to Mane-inspired Senegal in the AFCON final. Despite their success on Merseyside, Salah often tends to get more of the plaudits from pundits compared to Mane, which sometimes looks like it causes a rift between the pair.

Now, with Mane not putting pen to paper for Klopp’s side, if Liverpool want to avoid losing him for nothing in 2023 they could look to sell in the summer.

