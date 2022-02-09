Warning: The Latino gangs taking over Madrid as knife attacks increase

Latino gangs have been linked to almost half of the recent knife attacks in Madrid.

Of the seven knife attacks that have taken place in Madrid over the past weekend, at least four were related to Latino gangs, police have confirmed.

Investigations continue around the case of the 19-year-old Paraguayan man whom police found bleeding profusely next to his girlfriend in a park in the Pueblo Nuevo area after being attacked with a machete.

On Friday night, February 4, another young man was stabbed in the Ciudad Lineal district, and on Saturday two men died of machete wounds – a 25-year-old in Usera and a 15-year-old in Calle Atocha. In the same night, two more individuals were seriously injured in the town of Parla following a dispute at a nightclub and another was injured in Montecarmelo.

Police have confirmed that the incidents that occurred in Montecarmelo and Parla are the only ones that are not related to youth gangs.

Yesterday, February 8, two members of the Trinitarians were arrested for the homicide that took place in Usera during a brawl between the Trinitarians and the Dominican Don’t Play.

Faced with the increase in street violence between urban gangs, the government delegation launched the ‘Hispanic operation’ on December 2, a police operation to “intensify and reinforce the devices against these gangs,” which has led to the arrest of 100 gang members.

The operation has so far been active in the districts of Usera, Carabanchel, Centro, Ciudad Lineal and Tetuan, and in the towns of Alcala de Henares and Torrejon de Ardoz.

Mercedes Gonzalez, the government delegate in Madrid, assured that the police are working “relentlessly” to locate the murderers of the 15-year-old stabbed in Atocha after the president of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, demanded a government response to the weekend incidents.

Gonzalez also addressed the young people of Madrid: “The gangs are not a game, they are a danger and lead to a very dark path – crime.”

