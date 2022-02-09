Just in: King Felipe VI tests positive for Covid.

JUST IN: Spain’s King Felipe VI tests positive for Covid after presenting “mild symptoms” since Tuesday, February 8, a statement from the royal house reads.

“His Majesty the King has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, after showing mild symptoms since last night,” explains the statement released on Wednesday, February 9.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“In accordance with the rules established by the health authorities, His Majesty the King will remain in isolation for seven days.

“His official activities planned during this period are therefore suspended as of this moment.”

The King received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 29 at the WiZink Centre in Madrid, however, it has not been reported whether he has received the second dose or booster dose.

“The general state of health of His Majesty the King is good, and he will maintain his institutional activity from His Residence,” the statement continues.

“Both Her Majesty the Queen and Her Royal Highness the Infanta Sofia are symptom-free and will be able to continue with their scheduled activities as normal, in accordance with the established rules. Both will be subject to the monitoring protocols foreseen in these cases,” the statement concludes.

The King received a group of colonels and ship captains on February 8, before his positive Covid test. In fact, the Royal Palace in Madrid welcomed seven colonels from the Army, seven from the Air Force, five ship captains, and a colonel from the Marine Corps.

King Felipe was due to present the XVIII King of Spain Economy Prize to the economist Manuel Arellano on Thursday, February 10.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.