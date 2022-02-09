Killer cop Wayne Couzens catches Covid in prison

Wayne Couzens, the jailed cop who murdered Sarah Everard reported to be struggling after contracting Covid



Wayne Couzens, the former Metropolitan Police officer who is serving a full life term for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard is reported to have contracted Covid-19 in prison.

There are reports that 48-year-old Couzens is “suffering badly” with the virus, and has been placed in isolation inside HMP Frankland, in Durham. Around 20 inmates have apparently been infected.

Sources have reported that to stop the spread of the virus, part of the prison has been sectioned off. The prisoner’s meals are left at his cell door.

Ironically, in order to abduct his victim back in March 2021, the killer had staged a fake Covid arrest on Sarah Everard.

“People have been talking about karma, but it looks like he will be OK”, a source told The Sun. “He’s been suffering quite badly with it though, after coming down with symptoms, and has been told to isolate in his cell”.

“There is not a lot of sympathy for him though, given his former job, and what he did with the fake Covid arrest”, they added.

Just before Christmas, Couzens had been moved to Frankland from Belmarsh. “We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Frankland in line with public health guidance”, commented a Prison Service spokesperson.

Couzens has been segregated in a wing for vulnerable inmates in both prisons, ever since being found unconscious after a suicide attempt in his Wandsworth prison cell on his third day in custody while awaiting trial.

He apparently complained to prison officials about alleged receiving harsh treatment, and made a threat to go on hunger strike. Now that he is in isolation, at least with the current isolation, he is safe from other prisoners the source commented, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

