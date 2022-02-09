Jimmy Carr facing BOYCOTT as petition gets over 15,000 signatures after Holocaust joke

Comedian Jimmy Carr is facing a boycott after a petition was launched following his “truly disturbing” Holocaust joke.

A petition launched following Jimmy Carr’s “truly disturbing” Holocaust joke, which has gained over 15,000 signatures, is calling for Netflix to remove the comedian’s show His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials, which was released on the streaming service on Christmas Day, sees Carr talking about travellers that were killed during the Holocaust.

The 49-year-old said to the live audience: “Strap in everyone, you ready?”

“When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine.”

“But they never mention the thousands of gypsies that were killed by the Nazis.”

“No one ever talks about that because no one wants to talk… about the positives.”

A petition set up on ActionStorm, titled Jimmy Carr: The Genocide of Roma is Not a Laughing Matter, has now gained over 15,000 signatures.

The petition page explains: “Hundreds of thousands of Gypsies, Roma, and Traveller people were killed in the Holocaust. Roma people call it ‘Porajmos’, meaning ‘the devouring.’”

“Historians estimate that as much as 25-50 percent of the entire Romani and Sinti population of Europe were victims of genocide at the hands of the Nazis, a crime of almost unimaginable proportions.”

“To this day, affected communities in the UK and across Europe still struggle to navigate this immense collective trauma and come to terms with the scale of grief and loss.”

The creators of the petition state that they appreciate comedy is “subjective,” however, “when punchlines are indistinguishable from the genuinely-held views of fascists and Neo-Nazis, a line has very clearly been crossed.”

They say it is “not educational”, writing: “We acknowledge that Jimmy Carr highlighted the widespread ignorance that exists with regard to non-Jewish victims of the holocaust, but it was nevertheless incredibly crass for him to claim his ‘joke’ therefore had an ‘educational quality.’”

“If this was the case he would have used his considerable platform to raise awareness of Roma Holocaust Memorial Day to his 6.7m followers. To our knowledge, that has never happened. That speaks volumes.”

“There is no legitimate basis for this ‘joke’, and no positive to its inclusion which outweighs the profoundly negative impact it produces.”

