Individual arrested after ramming Mijas Guardia Civil barracks

A man who rammed his vehicle through the front gates of Mijas Guardia Civil barracks is under arrest



A man was been arrested this Tuesday, February 8, for ramming the Mijas Guardia Civil barracks with a vehicle. As confirmed by sources from the Benemerita, in the process, he caused material damage to the wooden gate that gives access to the building.

The incident took place at around 2pm and is “pending investigation” to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event. It is reportedly being considered that the man could have mental health problems.

Specifically, from the Guardia Civil Command, they indicated that “a person has collided” this Tuesday against the front door of the “main post of Mijas”, located on Calle Mallorca, in the municipality of Fuengirola. This exclusively caused “material damage” in the same, but no injuries of a personal nature have been registered.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This Guardia Civil barracks is old, and includes a large set of wooden entrance doors – through which the individual rammed his white vehicle. These doors lead into a corridor that gives access to a patio area, which is where the car came to a standstill. Luckily, this second section is “not a place where there are usually people”, a spokesperson for the force stressed.

The individual remains detained in the main headquarters of Mijas police until the investigation is completed, or at least until the contrary is proven, that it was a ‘traffic accident’, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.