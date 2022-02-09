Funk icon Betty Davis dies aged 77

It has been confirmed by the singer’s friend, Danielle Maggio, that funk icon Betty Davis dies from natural causes aged 77.

Born Betty Mabry in North Carolina before later settling in New York, Davis became renowned as the queen of funk with her sexualised lyrics She rose to prominence in 1964 and went on to release hits such as Get Ready for Betty, It’s My Life, If I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up and many more. Davis also wrote the Chambers Brothers song Uptown (to Harlem).

Her self-titled debut album was released in 1973 under Woodstock promoter Michael Lang’s Just Sunshine Records, followed two further records. They Say I’m Different arrived in 1974 while the album Nasty Gal came the following year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Davis who also had a career as a model was once married to music icon Miles Davis, who was 19 years her senior. Two years after they started dating they married however that lasted just a year before filing for divorce.

Davis quit the music industry after 1975 and moved to Pittsburgh for a life out of the spotlight.

Opening up about her decision to retire, Davis told The New York Times in 2018: “When I was told that it was over, I just accepted it. And nobody else was knocking at my door.”

Her life was explored in the 2017 documentary Betty: They Say I’m Different. The following year, Davis released her first song in 40 years, titled A Little Bit Hot Tonight.

The queen of funk and music icon Betty Davis may not have produced much in her later years but she will not be forgotten as she dies aged 77.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.