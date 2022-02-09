Here are the electricity prices in Spain for Wednesday, February 9



Electricity prices in the regulated market in Spain will register a slight rise of 3.3 per cent this Wednesday, February 9, compared to Tuesday 8.

According to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average price of the ‘pool’ will stand this Wednesday at €210.52/MWh. This is about seven euros more than the €203.70/MWh of this Tuesday 8, and this average level for one day will be the highest so far in February,

By time slots, the maximum electricity price this Wednesday will be between 7pm and 8pm, at €210.52/MWh, while the minimum of €182.59/MWh, will be recorded between 5am and 6am.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These rises in the electricity market in recent months are mainly explained by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both currently at all-time highs.

Compared to just a year ago, the price in the ‘pool’ for this Wednesday 9 will be more than 29 times higher than the €7.10/MWh of February 9, 2021, as reported by abc.es.

