Watch: Comedian collapses on stage following vaccine brag, fractures skull.

COMEDIAN Heather McDonald collapses on stage and fractures her skull following a brag about receiving the Covid vaccine. In distressing video footage released by McDonald herself, she asks: “I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold-out show. What do you think caused it?”

Heather McDonald was hospitalised after collapsing on stage during her live performance in Tempe, Arizona on February 5, 2022.

In a video posted after the event to update her fans on her condition, the comedian said: “So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. Oh my God, I’m so so so so so sorry. I passed out on stage,” she began.

“I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy. You can see my eye, I fell on my eye. Oh my God I cannot believe this happened, I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show,” she added.

The comedienne added that she has ‘never, ever’ fainted in her life.

The terrifying moment comes after the 51-year-old, best known for her appearances on the E! series Chelsea Lately, jokes: “I don’t mean to brag, I know you don’t care, but I want you to know, I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted and flu shot. And I’m going to be honest, I’ve got the shingles shot too.

As the crowd started laughing and applauding, McDonald added, “And I still get my period. What? YES!”

She added that she, “travelled, went to Mexico twice, did meet and greets, never got COVID. Clearly, Jesus loves me the most, seriously.” Seconds later she collapses backwards and hits her head hard on the floor.

Comedian Heather McDonald says she's 'recovering' from a skull fracture after collapsing onstage immediately after delivering jokes about vaccines and Jesus. 😳 DUDE! OMG! pic.twitter.com/DbPZ3BtX20 — Zach (nine meals from anarchy) (@Just___Zach) February 9, 2022

Many people online have questioned whether it is the vaccines that caused the collapse, likening it to sports stars such as Christian Eriksen and Ousmane Coulibaly who have collapsed on the field.

Others noted that it may have been the heat in the room or the pressure of performing in front of so many people, or possibly a joke that went wrong.

Whereas others have said that maybe it is not best to tempt faint or call out Jesus in your jokes.

I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show. What do you think caused it? #karma #jesus #juicyscoop https://t.co/t8MM2aaF1A — HEATHER McDONALD (@HeatherMcDonald) February 8, 2022

