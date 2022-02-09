Change to Spanish holidays that will transform your beach break

Change to Spanish holidays from tomorrow that will transform your beach break.

Spain is set to drop its outdoor face mask rule from tomorrow, Thursday, February 10. It is hoped that this move will boost the number of Brits heading into Spain over the half-term holidays.

Spain is one of the few countries that is still enforcing the wearing of masks or face coverings outside. Brits heading to Spain will be delighted about the change in rules. This means that beachgoers will no longer have to wear a mask on the beach from Thursday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Earlier in the week Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias revealed: “I can confirm that on Tuesday February 8, we’ll take the Royal Decree to the Spanish Cabinet through which we will cancel the outdoor face mask rule.”

The wearing of masks will still be mandatory in places such as indoor public spaces, restaurants and bars. Masks will also still need to be worn on public transport.

Something to be aware of when heading into Spain is that the country is one of seven European hotspots to have set an expiration date on COVID passports.

This means Brits will need to ensure they have been fully vaccinated in the last 270 days. For adults who have gone more than nine months since receiving their second jab, they must have had their booster jab to enter Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.