Captain Tom Foundation being investigated by Charity Commission

Captain Sir Tom became a household name during the pandemic raising money for NHS charities by walking around his garden, however his foundation is now being investigated by the Charity Commission after concerns were raised about its accounts.

Sadly Sir Tom died form Covid-19 but not before being knighted for his efforts.

Sir Tom’s Foundation has been working with the Charity Commission, since March last year after issues surrounding its governance arose. A case has now been opened following publication of the charity’s accounts with concerns surrounding its regulatory compliance.

A spokesperson for the commission said: “We have been in ongoing contact with the trustees of the Captain Tom Foundation on its set-up and governance arrangements and as part of this work will now assess the charity’s recently submitted accounts.”

It added that although a case has been launched into the charity, this does not mean any wrongdoing has been found.

The charity, set up to continue Sir Tom’s legacy, raised almost £1.1 million in donations in its first year.

The accounts however only show £160,000 was given away in charitable grants. Organisations that received the grants included the Royal British Legion, Mind, Willen Hospice, and Helen and Douglas House.

Of concern is that £240,000 was spent on management and fundraising costs with £126,424 spent on “fundraising consultancy fees” and £20,884 was used in “advertising and marketing expenditure”.

During the 12-month period, a combined total of more than £54,000 was also paid to two companies controlled by Sir Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, called Club Nook Limited and Maytrix Group Limited.

The documents state the payments were for “accommodation, security and transport” while the veteran travelled. They also included “website costs (£5,030), photography costs (£550), office rental (£4,500), telephone costs (£656) and third-party consultancy costs (£27,205)”.

By the end of May 2021, the charity had £695,889 in unrestricted funds and trustees said that maintaining reserves of around £500,000 would be “sufficient to ensure its ongoing commitments can be met”.

“The foundation’s work is entirely reliant on donations. During this period our total income amounted to £1,096,526,” part of the document reads.

“As a newly established charity, expenditure has been incurred in building the team, which for some months worked on a voluntary basis until funds were forthcoming.

“During this period, we also incurred costs in appointing The Philanthropy Company who provided expert support on governance and fundraising initiatives as well as working with our charity partners to identify initiatives that the foundation could support and which would drive value and public benefit.”

Sir Captain Tom’s legacy

The Captain Tom Foundation was founded in June 2020 in a bid to continue the efforts of the Bedfordshire army veteran who walked 100 laps of his garden during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for NHS Charities Together. He managed to raise more than £39m and sadly died with coronavirus in February last year.

The foundation aims to support the older generation and promote social inclusion.

Being investigated by the Charities Commission is not confirmation of wrong doing but rather standard practice where there are concerns regarding compliance with the regulations that govern such organisations.

