Brits arrested after being caught with guns in Marbella coffee shop

Marbella Police arrested three Brits who were found with weapons in a Marbella coffee shop.

Marbella Police arrested three Brits, one of whom already held an extensive criminal record, after they were found with weapons in a Marbella coffee shop.

The man with the criminal record had attempted to shoot police officers a few months ago and fled the scene on a stolen motorcycle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officers noticed the Brits looking nervous as they left the coffee shop in Marbella, leading them to recognise the dangerous man who had previously fled, as they left the coffee shop in Marbella.

The three British men, aged between 23 and 27, decided to separate in a bid to escape the plainclothes officers who were following their trail. One of the men had hidden a gun under a cistern in the toilet of the coffee shop, while a pistol had been hidden in a shoulder bag in the premises.

The three men were arrested for an alleged crime of illegal possession of weapons and, in addition to the two pistols, one of the men had a silencer for a gun as well as a knife.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.