Brits Awards: Fans praise Anne Marie after fall

Brits Awards: Fans praise Anne Marie after falling during her live performance.

Anne Marie’s fans were full of praise for how she handled falling down the stairs during her live Brit awards performance. The 30-year-old fell as she performed with rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

Fans were impressed with how the Kiss My (Uh-Oh) singer got up and just carried on despite the mishap.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One fan praised the quick recovery and said: “Ann Marie’s fall looked so painful. Fair play to her for continuing. Show a modern day footballer that and they’ll probably get embarrassed.”

Another person on social media commented: “massive respect to Anne-Marie carrying on after that fall.”

A third person thought that she could have broken something in the fall and said: “Ann Marie looked liked she just broke her ankle in that fall.”

Adele picked up the first award of the evening. She walked away with the award for song of the year.

On stage, Adele told fans: “First of all I didn’t know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can’t believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers.”

She went on to add: “But thank you so much. It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.