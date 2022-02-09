Brit plane passenger arrested on suspicion of inflight rape on US flight to Heathrow.

The passenger was reportedly arrested after allegedly raping a woman on a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to London’s Heathrow. The attack is alleged to have happened while other people were sleeping in the business class section.

The victim told United Airlines cabin staff about the attack. The police were then alerted and were waiting at Heathrow terminal 2 for the plane to land. Officers from the Met police reportedly boarded the plane when it landed on Monday last week.

The 40-year-old man was taken into custody at the Heathrow police station. He was arrested on suspicion of rape. The man has now been released while further investigations take place.

A forensic search was carried out of the plane’s luxury cabin. Passengers pay thousands of pounds for a return flight. According to the Sun, a spokesperson for the Met Police has confirmed the arrest.

The airline often refers to their business class section as first-class. A source told The Sun: “The woman said she was raped by the passenger during the flight while others were asleep.

“She was distraught and reported it to cabin staff who radioed ahead to police, who were waiting as the plane came in to land.

“The parties were apparently unknown to each other beforehand but had apparently been seen talking to each other and drinking before and during the flight.

“She alleged that he then raped her and was said to have been very distressed.”

The source went on to add: “Police took it very seriously and forensic officers carried out a thorough examination of the area of the plane where it was said to have happened.

“Officers went on board the plane and detained the man before taking him away.”

