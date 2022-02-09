Breaking: New photo emerges of PM and bubbly bottle at No 10 quiz

Breaking: New photo emerges of PM and bubbly bottle at No 10 Christmas quiz. The Partygate saga continues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing new claims regarding the Partygate scandal. A new picture has surfaced showing an open bottle of champagne. The photo was allegedly taken at a No 10 virtual Christmas quiz. The gathering allegedly took place on December 15 when lockdown measures should have prevented it from taking place.

Boris Johnson was quizzed over the image at the Prime Minister’s questions. Labour MP Fabian Hamilton commented on the photo which showed Boris and three members of staff. One of the staff members can be seen wearing a Santa hat while another staff member was wearing tinsel.

Hamilton stated that the photo looked “very much like one of the Christmas parties” that the Prime Minister had said never took place.

At the moment, Metropolitan police officers are looking into 12 alleged parties. This latest gathering though is reportedly not one that is being investigated.

When urged to “refer the matter to the police” the Prime Minister told the Commons: “That’s precisely the point – it already has been submitted for investigation”.

Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings quickly took to Twitter to criticise the Prime Minister. He quipped that there are: “waaaaay better pics than that floating around, including in the flat.” It is believed that he was referring to photos taken at Johnson’s Downing Street residence.

