Boris Johnson’s leadership past point of no return

Boris Johnson’s leadership is past the point of no return, according to a big Tory donor.

Speaking to the BBC John Armitage explained that “serious, engaged” politicians are needed for the challenges being faced at the moment.

Since Johnson took over Armitage has donated more than half a million pounds to the Tories. Last year though he also donated more than £12,000 to Labour.

The Partygate scandal has rocked the government and left many people in doubt over Johnson’s leadership. A government spokesman commented that the government is “fully focused on delivering for the British people”.

Earlier this week a mini-reshuffle of the Cabinet was carried out by Johnson in the wake of the Partygate scandal. The Gray report discovered “failures of leadership and judgment” within Downing Street.

Many MPs now believe that Johnson should resign.

According to Armitage the political situation at the moment is “tremendously upsetting”.

He told the BBC: “Politicians should go into politics to do good for their country,

“That is the overwhelming reason to be in politics. I don’t think it’s about your own personal sense of getting to the top of a snakes-and-ladders game.”

The wealthy donor believes that leaders “should leave” if their moral authority is lost. He went on to add: “I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing.”

When quizzed on if he believes Johnson is “past the point of no return” Mr Armitage responded, “Well, personally yes.”

