BREAKING: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at an industrial site in St Helens

Breaking News – Merseyside fire and rescue service are tackling a huge fire in St Helens this morning.

Fire and rescue crews are tackling a huge fire at an industrial site on Stafford Road, close to Pilkington’s Glassworks.

The fire involves a furnace that contains molten glass and is located on the first floor of a factory.

A spokesperson for the service said: “Crews arrived to find on site staff fighting a fire and are now taking over from the on site staff. The fire involves a furnace containing molten glass and on the first floor of a factory.”

“Firefighters have established water supplies and are now fighting the fire wearing breathing apparatus with two main branch hoses in order to cool the glass furnace.”

Still 6 fire engines at the scene, this side of the factory is Ravenhead Road pic.twitter.com/VTBZVK7OrL

— Aaron Curran (@AaronCurranJN) February 9, 2022

Eight fire engines attended to the scene earlier this morning and six still remain there trying to contain the blaze. Crews were seen carrying water into the factory while wearing breathing apparatus.

Update:

A spokesperson for Merseyside fire and rescue service said: “Firefighters have used four main jet hoses to cool and suppress the molten glass and have successfully contained it.”

“A multi-agency meeting has taken place and water run-off has also been contained and remains on site.”

