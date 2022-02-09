Baring all for Its All About The Children - Preventorio De Gandia charity

MiraMirror hair and beauty lounge in Moraira teamed up with American Bike Rental & Bar to raise much-needed funds for children’s charity It’s All About The Children – Preventorio De Gandia.

MiraMirror hair and beauty lounge in Moraira teamed up with American Bike Rental & Bar to raise much-needed funds for It’s All About The Children – Preventorio De Gandia children’s home by getting involved in this year’s cheeky but tasteful calendar.

The calendar features local women brave enough to bare all to raise money for orphans and children in need.

American Bike Rental & Bar announced on its Facebook page that an amazing €5310 was raised which will be used to help the children’s home.

Both businesses have also collaborated in their King & Queen promotion, which includes a pamper session that offers something for both ‘him’ and ‘her’ and a 4-hour ride on a Harley. More information can be found on this charitable offer by contacting MiraMirror.

MiraMirror said the team “will be continuing to work closely with the fabulous Lauren and Danny from American Bike Rental & Bar on further exciting events… We are proud to be part of the community here in the beautiful Costa Blanca.”

