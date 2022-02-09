Baby dies after swallowing battery from toy that burnt a hole in his heart

A baby boy sadly died after swallowing a button battery in one of his toys.

A baby boy sadly died after swallowing a button battery in one of his toys which then burnt a hole in his heart, causing catastrophic damage.

1-year-old Hughie McMahon ate the button battery, that is believed to have come from a singing teddy, which then turned his blood acidic and burnt a coin-sized hole in his heart.

His heartbroken parents, Christine McDonald, 32, and Hugh McMahon, 29, said that they held Hughie in their arms as he died.

Christine and Hugh said that they later found that a battery was missing from his £16 VTech Swing & Sing monkey teddy, which has a battery compartment that is sealed with a screw.

Hughie’s parents said he ate the LR44 alkaline battery which then became stuck in his throat. He was rushed to University Hospital Wishaw on December 24 from their home in Motherwell.

Hughie was given oxygen before he was transported to a specialist unit at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where it was discovered that his blood had turned “acidic” and a hole was discovered in his heart – meaning there was no chance of recovery for the little boy.

His parents made the devastating decision to turn Hughie’s machines off once it became clear they were the only thing keeping him alive.

Christine told The Scottish Sun: “It’s a living hell. I felt my boy leaving. There’s no words on this planet to describe so much pain.”

“Nobody warned us about button batteries. I didn’t even know what they were but they’re in everything. I was more worried about bleach, falling downstairs and bumping heads.”

The VTech Swing & Sing monkey teddy is described as being “specifically designed to promote sensory awareness.”

Instructions for the toy say that the battery compartment is sealed closed with a screw and can only be opened by using a screwdriver.

The product also adds this warning: “This product contains a button or coin cell battery. A swallowed button or coin cell battery can cause internal chemical burns in as little as two hours and lead to death.”

“Dispose of used batteries immediately. Keep new and used batteries away from children. If you think batteries might have been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body, seek immediate medical attention.”

The parents now want to change the law to stop tiny batteries from being sold.

Hugh added: “They’ve ruined our life and we want to make sure nobody else goes through what we have.”

