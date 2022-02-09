Arrested for more than 100 robberies in two Valencian municipalities

Guardia Civil arrest a man suspected of carrying out more than 100 robberies in two Valencian municipalities



Guardia Civil officers from Tavernes de la Valldigna have arrested a man suspected of being responsible for an incredible total of 102 robberies in two Valencian municipalities. These have allegedly been committed in homes and storage rooms in the towns of Tavernes de la Valldigna and Simat de la Valldigna.

‘Operation Boltur’ resulted in the arrest of this 34-year-old Spanish national, which has subsequently restored tranquility to the residents of these two towns after the wave of burglaries.

Investigators began the operation after a large number of theft complaints they had received since last year. Officers quickly verified that the thief, or thieves, committed the crimes with the same method in different properties in the municipalities.

During the investigation, the Benemerita officers managed to link the suspect, due to the “modus operandi” he used during 102 robberies with force. There were carried out in different homes and storage rooms located in 25 farms.

However, the investigators could only prove the participation of the detained man – whose identity has not been revealed – in several of those crimes.

He stole, for the most part, high-end bicycles, power tools, and other objects that he later allegedly sold on the black market. The approximate value of the stolen items amounts to more than €36,500.

As reported on Monday, February 7, by the Peripheral Communication Office (OPC) of the Valencia Guardia Civil, that total does not include the damage he caused, which, to date, is pending expert opinion.

According to the same sources from the force, Benemerita officers managed to recover five bicycles, a high-end electric hammer, a motor, three toolboxes, and various other effects. The police proceedings were forwarded to the Court of First Instance and Instruction No5 of Sueca.

The detainee, who has a police record for the same type of crimes, was released with charges pending the corresponding trial. Making his decision, the judge assessed the report made by the Guardia Civil, who have not been able to prove the thief’s participation in all the robberies attributed to him, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

