Amata craft fair returns

After a two year absence, the artisans of Amata craft fair will return to the Port of Javea from February 13 onwards.

The artisans of Amata craft fair will take place every Sunday morning at the Paseo Marítimo (look for ‘Feria de Artesania, Javea’ in Google maps).

Every Sunday morning, starting at 11am and finishing at 2pm or even later, there will be stalls with soft and wooden toys, watercolours, ceramics, some very original jewellery made from recycled beer tins and seashells.

Every week will host various stalls, providing it is not raining.

Amata, the regional craft association that organises this small but select craft fair, guarantees that everything is hand made by the participants themselves – nothing imported, nothing factory-made, everything carefully and lovingly made by people who have chosen this way of life – and it shows!

For more information, ring Elvira on 639 979 678 (she speaks English).

Last-minute changes and other news items about this fair will be published on the Feria Artesania Javea Facebook page.

