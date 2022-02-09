Adele makes a clean sweep at the Brits

Pop superstar Adele blows her competition away at the Brits winning all three top awards

Adele made a welcome return to the Brits this year, walking away from London’s O2 Arena tonight, Tuesday, February 8, with all three of the top awards. The British superstar picked up Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, for ‘Adele-30‘, and ‘Easy on Me’, winning Song of the Year.

The 33-year-old singer has had an emotional few weeks recently after cancelling her Vegas residency, flying in from Los Angeles last Sunday 6, and totally smashing a live performance of ‘I Drink Wine’ at the ceremony.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I’m really proud of us”, she said after accepting her Artist of the Year gong.

Laughing as she took the award, Adele said, “I can’t believe a piano ballad won up against so many bangers!”.

This was the first year in which the male and female singer awards had been scrapped, and replaced with one single ‘gender-neutral’ award.

“I love coming home, and the Brits is such a big part of my career. Way back from when I was little. I love being an artist. I can’t believe this is my job. There are so many new artists here. Never lose sight of why you are who you are. Don’t ever let go of that ever”, the singer enthused.


Speaking before the show, Adele said, “It’s nice to be here, obviously I wasn’t meant to be here cos of my shows.. you know. I still feel a bit silly coming to these things. I don’t prepare a speech, that’s cocky, it’s like you’re going to win”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

