Popular YouTuber among dead in Iceland plane crash.

POPULAR young YouTuber Josh Neuman was among the missing bodies found dead on Sunday, February 6 as the result of a plane crash in Iceland, according to local authorities.

American skateboarder and filmmaker Josh Neuman, who has reached almost 1.2 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform and had been in ad campaigns for brands such as Prada, was one of four men killed when a sightseeing Cessna 172 single-engine plane crashed into a lake in Iceland, officials said Tuesday, February 8.

Neuman, who was reportedly aboard the plane to create commercial content for the Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp, was tragically killed alongside 27-year-old Tim Alings, the company’s sponsorship manager, Nicola Bellavia, 32, a skydiver and fellow social media influencer from Belgium, and the pilot, Haraldur Diego, 49, officials said.

The plane is believed to have gone missing on February 3 but the bodies were not discovered until Sunday when they were found in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest lake, using remote-controlled submarine and sonar technology.

“The remains of four people at the bottom of the lake have been found and located at a depth of 37 meters (about 121 feet) or less,” police said in a statement, CNN reported.

Divers have not been able to retrieve the remains due to poor weather, the report states. “For the safety of divers we have to wait until the weather improves,” police chief Oddur Arnason told The Associated Press.

Fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp released a statement following the news, writing: “It is with tremendous sadness that we are to report that the occupants consisted of a Suspicious Antwerp employee, two content creators, and an Icelandic pilot,” it read.

“We are enormously distressed by the news and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends.

“We are in close contact with them, as well as with the authorities, and we’re doing everything we can to assist them during these difficult times.”

In a statement posted on Neuman’s Instagram page, the family said: “Josh represents the side of humanity we all strive to achieve. The way he not just touched, but impacted lives was on a scale of its own.

“In his quest for adventure, thirst for creativity and passion for a personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched,” the statement by Neuman’s parents, Chris and Kristin, and brother Daniel said.

“As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time commenting, ‘This is the happiest day of my life,’” it added.

