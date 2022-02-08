What day is best to fill up your car in Spain? Over the last five weeks, fuel prices in Spain have increased by over 4 per cent.

Drivers are being hit with increasingly high prices for both petrol and diesel in Spain. Many people pay around 84 euros for a full tank of petrol. This is over 25 per cent more than a tank would have cost only a year ago. Multiple studies have concluded that an average household spent more than 1,500 euros a year on fuel before the current economic crisis began.

The best day to fill up according to the experts is Monday. Weekends should be avoided where possible. Saturday prices are said to be higher due to the fact there is more demand from consumers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prices are increasing as oil prices climb. The price of a barrel of oil is now over $90. This is the highest that it has been since 2014. This increase has led to a parallel increase in diesel fuel.

Drivers of diesel cars are now forced to pay more than 28 per cent more per litre than they did last year.

Despite the high prices in Spain, these prices are still better than the averages seen in the EU and the eurozone.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.