West Ham’s Kurt Zouma under police investigation

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is today, Tuesday, February 8, reportedly the subject of a police investigation. This comes as the result of a video that was posted on social media showing the 27-year-old Premier League star kicking and slapping his Bengal cat.

Zouma made a grovelling apology earlier today, after the Frenchman had been given a severe dressing down by bosses of the East London club. The former Chelsea player had said he was ‘deeply sorry’ for the incident, while claiming that he ‘loved and cherished’ his pet cats.

His club also issued a statement in which they condemned their player’s actions. Zouma is now facing an animal cruelty investigation by the police. Bosses at the RSPCA said they would only investigate in the event of a complaint being received, and if they thought it ‘necessary’.

A petition that was launched calling for the RSPCA to take action against Zouma has already been signed more than 10,000 times.

A spokesperson for Essex police said, “We are aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an incident involving a cat which members of our communities may find distressing”.

Adding, “We have recently been made aware that this incident may have taken place in Essex, and we are liaising with the RSPCA and urgent enquiries are ongoing”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

