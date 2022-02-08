West Ham’s Kurt Zouma under police investigation

By
Chris King
-
0
West Ham's Kurt Zouma under police investigation
West Ham's Kurt Zouma under police investigation. Image: flickr

Police investigation launched into a video of West Ham’s Kurt Zouma drop kicking a cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is today, Tuesday, February 8, reportedly the subject of a police investigation. This comes as the result of a video that was posted on social media showing the 27-year-old Premier League star kicking and slapping his Bengal cat.

Zouma made a grovelling apology earlier today, after the Frenchman had been given a severe dressing down by bosses of the East London club. The former Chelsea player had said he was ‘deeply sorry’ for the incident, while claiming that he ‘loved and cherished’ his pet cats.

His club also issued a statement in which they condemned their player’s actions. Zouma is now facing an animal cruelty investigation by the police. Bosses at the RSPCA said they would only investigate in the event of a complaint being received, and if they thought it ‘necessary’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A petition that was launched calling for the RSPCA to take action against Zouma has already been signed more than 10,000 times.

A spokesperson for Essex police said, “We are aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an incident involving a cat which members of our communities may find distressing”.

Adding, “We have recently been made aware that this incident may have taken place in Essex, and we are liaising with the RSPCA and urgent enquiries are ongoing”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here