Weather forecast for the Valencian Community

As the month of February advances in the Valencian Community, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the dry weather is likely to stay for the immediate future. Relatively low values will still be seen ​​during the early morning, with temperatures above 16-17 degrees in the central hours of the day. The appearance of a powerful rain front is not expected.

For today, Tuesday, February 8, AEMET predicts that in the southern third of the Community the protagonists will be the intervals of low clouds. The rest of the Valencian territory should experience clear skies.

Minimum temperatures will rise slightly in the province of Valencia, while the lowest values ​​will not vary in the rest of the provinces. The maximum temperatures could decrease slightly, or remain similar to the previous day.

Wednesday, February 9

Wednesday will begin with intervals of low clouds. There is the possibility of some weak rainfall during the morning hours in coastal areas of Valencia province of Valencia, and in the north of Alicante. Temperatures will drop slightly in the province of Valencia, while in the rest of the Community, no thermal variations are expected with respect to previous days.

Thursday, February 10

Thursday will be yet another day of low cloud intervals, with mists and morning fog banks recorded in certain points of the interior. Minimum temperatures will not vary, while the maximum will increase slightly in parts of the regional interior. This rise will not extend to the rest of the territory.

Friday, February 11

After a day of calm, Thursday could be another day of instability. Intervals of high clouds are expected in the morning, although by the end of the day the sky will be completely cloudy. The probability of rain increases, although it should be weak and scattered, starting in the afternoon. Temperatures should rise slightly.

The weekend is still too far away for AEMET to offer a complete prediction, although it does indicate that instability is expected to be the main protagonist, with weak rainfall again being possible in the Valencian Community, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

